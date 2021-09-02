Student found with loaded gun at Rogers HS

No threats were made and the student was arrested at dismissal, according to Toledo Public Schools.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Rogers High School junior was arrested Thursday after an investigation into a dress code violation uncovered a loaded gun.

The student was arrested at the end of the school day at Rogers, Toledo Public Schools Deputy Superintendent James Gant confirmed in a statement.

The student was being questioned by a school resource officer and a school administrator for a dress code violation. When he was taken to the school resource officer's office for further investigation, a loaded gun was found in his possession.

No threats were made to staff or students and there was no disruption to the school day, according to TPS.

This is the second incident where a TPS student has been arrested for carrying a loaded gun at school in just over two weeks.

On Aug. 24, a Bowsher High School student was arrested when a loaded "ghost gun" was found in his backpack.

TPS does not have metal detectors installed in any of its schools.

The full statement from TPS on Thursday's incident reads:

A Rogers High School student was arrested today at dismissal for having a loaded firearm in his possession. The School Resource Officer and an administrator were questioning the student about a dress code violation. He was escorted to the SRO’s office and as the investigation continued, a weapon was discovered. No threats were made to any student or staff member and the school day was not interrupted. The safety of our students and staff members remains the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools. Any student who [is] found to be in possession of a weapon or other inappropriate item while at school or attending a school-related event will face disciplinary action and possible criminal charges.