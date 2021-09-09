Outside agency employee found with gun at TPS elementary school

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Aug. 26, 2021.
A gun was found in the possession of a person working at Robinson Elementary on Wednesday.
According to Toledo Public Schools, this person is an employee of an outside agency that provides services to the district.
The school was briefly put on lockdown and the person in question was removed from school property.
No threats were made toward the school or any individuals and district leaders said the school day ended without further disruption.
According to TPS leaders, this person could face criminal charges as weapons are prohibited on district property.
You can read the full TPS statement below:
"Yesterday, close to dismissal, an employee of an outside agency that provides services to TPS was found to have a weapon in their possession while working at Robinson Elementary. The school was briefly put on lockdown while the incident was investigated. The person in question was removed from the property and now could face criminal charges. No threats were made toward the school or any student and the day ended without further disruption. The safety of our students and staff members is the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools. Weapons are prohibited on any district property. Anyone found in possession of a weapon is subject to search and prosecution."