Outside agency employee found with gun at TPS elementary school

"Yesterday, close to dismissal, an employee of an outside agency that provides services to TPS was found to have a weapon in their possession while working at Robinson Elementary. The school was briefly put on lockdown while the incident was investigated. The person in question was removed from the property and now could face criminal charges. No threats were made toward the school or any student and the day ended without further disruption. The safety of our students and staff members is the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools. Weapons are prohibited on any district property. Anyone found in possession of a weapon is subject to search and prosecution."