3rd suspect charged with murder following fatal shooting outside south Toledo convenience store

Nicholas Deluca, 21, was shot while leaving a convenience store on Sept. 9, according to TPD. Xavier Purdue, 20, has been indicted on murder charges.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A third person is in custody, indicted on murder charges after a fatal shooting at a south Toledo convenience store Sept. 9.

Xavier Purdue, 20, is indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault.

A second suspect, Jose Juarez, 19, was arrested Sept. 16 and indicated for complicity in commission of murder and complicity to commit felonious assault.

The victim, 21-year-old Nicholas Deluca, was exiting the Western Mini Mart at 1409 Western Ave. when three males approached him on foot, according to Toledo police.

One of the males shot Deluca several times and Deluca died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Witnesses and video identified Purdue and Juarez as suspects involved in the shooting.

The day after Juarez's arrest, a 17-year-old boy was also taken into custody and charged with murder in connection to Deluca's death.

WTOL 11 does not identify minors unless they are charged as an adult.