TPD: Argument between two men leads to shooting on Upton Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio — An argument between two men got heated and led to a shooting in west Toledo late Monday morning, Toledo police said.
Officers were routed to the 2300 block of Upton Avenue around 11:10 a.m. after a report of a person shot and detectives were working the scene by 11:45 a.m.
Toledo Police Lt. Dan Gerken said that there was an argument in the street and one person shot another person, who was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The lieutenant said both people involved were middle-aged men. Their identities were not immediately released and what sparked the argument was not immediately disclosed.
As of noon, the street was blocked off with caution tape as detectives looked at an area of the sidewalk where couches and trash were piled up. A tan sedan was also being searched. Blood was visible on the ground at the scene in front of the west Toledo residence that was roped off with police line tape.