TPD: Argument between two men leads to shooting on Upton Avenue

Toledo police say the street in west Toledo is blocked off with caution tape. The alleged shooter stayed on scene and is in custody.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An argument between two men got heated and led to a shooting in west Toledo late Monday morning, Toledo police said.

Officers were routed to the 2300 block of Upton Avenue around 11:10 a.m. after a report of a person shot and detectives were working the scene by 11:45 a.m.

Toledo Police Lt. Dan Gerken said that there was an argument in the street and one person shot another person, who was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The lieutenant said both people involved were middle-aged men. Their identities were not immediately released and what sparked the argument was not immediately disclosed.