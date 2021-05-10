Toledo's rising count of homicides outpacing 2020's overall total

The west Toledo area currently has the highest number of homicides in 2021. So far, as of Oct. 5, 53 people have been victims of homicide in the city overall.

TOLEDO, Ohio — While the city's violence interrupters are working in parts of central Toledo, WTOL 11's research shows that most homicides have actually taken place in west Toledo, with 15 cases so far this year.

West Toledo residents have responded to this data and some were more surprised than others.

"Shocked. I haven't been here long, granted, but I still haven't really heard much," said Haley Hughes, a west Toledo resident who just moved to the area.

Meanwhile, longtime residents expressed that crime has been on the rise for years, and this continues to be an ongoing issue.

"That's just the way it is. What are you gonna do? I'll be home by dark and lock my doors," said Brian Blevins, a 15-year west Toledo resident.

Multiple residents say the west side has struggled with violence for so long, it's become a normal part of the neighborhood.

"So I've been here off and on, and when I left here there was violence. When I came back, there's violence. So I don't know if a whole lot has changed between '65 and now," said Jimmy Milbry, who recently moved back to the area after raising his kids in Dayton.

According to a 2021 study from the Council on Criminal Justice, homicides in cities across America have risen 16% this year. For Toledo, the city has seen seven more people killed at this time of year; with 53 in 2021 compared to 46 in 2020.

As for a solution, residents are left scratching their heads.

"It's become so common, I don't know what could be done. Or if anyone is able to do anything," Blevins said.

"If I could put my finger on it, we could solve the problem. I don't know though. I would start with education," Milbry suggested.

The residents were asked if they feel unsafe living in the west side, and they said that while the statistic gives them pause, in their day-to-day lives they feel like it's not anymore dangerous than the other neighborhoods of Toledo.

Arrests have been made in 22 of Toledo's 53 homicides as of Oct. 5.