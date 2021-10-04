Police investigating homicide in east Toledo

The 32-year-old victim was found shot at least once near the railroad tracks in the 2400 block of Consaul Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a homicide Monday evening.

TPD officers responded to a call of an injury accident on Consaul Street near the train tracks around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 32-year-old man laying near a four-wheeler. The man had been shot at least once and later died at the hospital.

Detectives have not yet released the victim's name or whether they have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.