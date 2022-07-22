Go 419 Weekend Rundown: Week of July 22 - July 24

Here’s a look at some of the events ahead in this week's Weekend Rundown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There are so many things to go see and do this weekend that are right in our backyard! Here’s a look at some of the events ahead in this week's Go 419 weekend rundown.

FRIDAY

10th Annual Pizza Palooza | Centennial Terrace | 5 p.m.

Pizza lovers everywhere are invited to Pizza Palooza at Centennial Terrace this afternoon! The celebrations kick off at 5 p.m. You will be able to try out local pizzerias to find which one you think is the best. You can even vote for your favorite pizza to win the highly coveted People’s Choice Award.

Christmas in July | The Toledo Zoo & Aquarium | 7 p.m.

Who said the holiday cheer only has to come around once a year? Christmas in July seems to be the theme this weekend. Starting at 7 p.m., you'll be able to take a stroll through the twinkling lights while listening to some classic holiday tunes at The Toledo Zoo. There will be glow-in-the-dark mini golf and festive crafts. And you’ll even get a chance to meet Santa!

ProMedica Summer Concert Series: Craig Morgan | Promenade Park | 5:00 p.m.

Craig Morgan is bringing country music to downtown Toledo’s Promenade Park tonight for the Promedica Summer Concert Series! Gates open at 5 p.m. Morgan has classic hits such as “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” “International Harvester” and party anthem “Redneck Yacht Club.” Tickets are $20 for general admission or $55 for a VIP package.

SATURDAY

Glass City to Middlegrounds Bridge Walk | Glass City Metropark | 9 a.m.

On Saturday morning, get outside and explore the best of both downtown Metroparks and even hike along the mighty Maumee River during the Glass City to Middlegrounds Bridge Walk! The 3.5-mile walk will include crossing over the MLK Bridge on Cherry Street and the high-level Anthony Wayne Bridge. The walk will take place rain or shine, so don’t forget to wear the proper footwear! Admission is free but registration is required prior to the event.

Ye Olde Cock n Bull Christmas in July Street Party | Ye Olde Cock and Bull | 3 p.m.

After that nature walk, head on over to the Ye Olde Cock n Bull tavern for their Christmas in July Street Party! Starting at 3 p.m., you can listen to live entertainment all day long and enjoy games like ski-ball, duck pond and even cornhole! If you’re one of the first 100 people, you’ll receive a free stocking stuffer.

Ottawa Park Concert Series: Distant Cousinz | Ottawa Park | 6 p.m.

The Ottawa Park Concert Series continues this weekend! R&B group Distant Cousinz will perform on Saturday. The annual concert series is presented in partnership with the City of Toledo, The Ottawa-Jermain Park Board, and the Department of Parks and Youth Services. This *FREE event will begin at *six P-M.

SUNDAY

Blitzen in July | Maumee Bay Brewing Company | 12 p.m.

If you like to celebrate Christmas in July, here’s a jolly event for you to go to. Blitzen the reindeer is making its limited time appearance at the Maumee Bay Brewing Company this Sunday. Beginning at noon, help celebrate Blitzen’s arrival in Growler Park. You can enjoy live music with Andrew Ellis and The Leaky Tikis, do a little outdoor grilling and even visit a beer truck! Admission is completely free and pets are welcome to join.

Music Under the Stars | Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre | 7:30 p.m.