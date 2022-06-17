Common concert in Promenade Park canceled, opener schedules secondary show

Common was scheduled to perform at the ProMedica Live series Friday, but had to cancel due to travel delays.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series has canceled tonight's concert featuring Grammy Award-winning rapper Common due to travel delays, according to a press release.

ProMedica said ticket holders can receive full refunds for their purchased tickets.

Online tickets purchased through TicketMaster will be automatically refunded.

Tickets purchased through the Huntington Center Box Office can be refunded at the box office during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For tickets purchased through third parties, ticket holders will need to contact their point of purchase for refunds.

One of the scheduled openers, Thaddaeus Washington, will be playing in a secondary concert at 7 p.m. at Whitmer High School in west Toledo. According to a representative for Washington, all proceeds from the secondary show will go to the Washington Local Schools Foundation.

The original show was scheduled for 5 p.m. in Promenade Park in downtown Toledo.

In the press release, ProMedica and Common's tour management team apologized for any inconvenience the cancellation may cause for those who were planning to attend.