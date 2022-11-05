ProMedica free movie nights begin June 18 at Promenade Park

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is bringing back free outdoor movie nights at Promenade Park in downtown Toledo.
Pre-event features this summer will include concessions, activities from Imagination Station, music in the park and special attractions. There will be a rock climbing wall, zip-line, face painting and more.
The schedule is as follows:
June 18: "Encanto"
July 16: "Space Jam: A New Legacy"
July 30: "Spider-Man: No Way Home"
Aug. 27: "Sing 2"
Activities begin at 6:30 p.m. and movies start at 8:30. Activities and movies are free; concessions are available for purchase.
