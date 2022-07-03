Where you can watch fireworks in northwest Ohio

Here's how you can celebrate in the 419 this Fourth of July weekend.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on May 29, 2022.

Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner, but some northwest Ohio celebrations are getting a head start on the holiday.

Feast your eyes on firework displays, grab a bite to eat and enjoy time with the family with festivities from throughout the region over the next few weeks.

Here's a list of what you can expect.

June 25

Waterville

2022 Fireworks Show Fireworks starts at dusk. Location has not been posted yet.



July 2

Toledo

10 p.m. at Downtown Toledo, Promenade Park, and International Park Food trucks will be along Promenade park.



Fremont

Wauseon

10 p.m. at Biddle Park Food venders will be serving from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.



July 3

Sylvania

10 p.m. at Centennial Terrace Fireworks can be viewed at Sylvania Pacesetter Park.



Maumee/Perrysburg

Dusk at Maumee-Perrysburg Bridge Visible from both sides of Maumee River.



Bowling Green

9:45 p.m. at Wood County Fairgrounds The Bowling Green Community Band will be performing before the display.



Findlay

10 p.m. at Hancock County Fairgrounds Entertainment lineup will be announced soon.



Oak Harbor

Sandusky

Light Up the Point Cedar Point’s Independence Day celebration



July 4

Put-In-Bay