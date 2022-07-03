x
Where you can watch fireworks in northwest Ohio

Here's how you can celebrate in the 419 this Fourth of July weekend.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on May 29, 2022.

Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner, but some northwest Ohio celebrations are getting a head start on the holiday.

Feast your eyes on firework displays, grab a bite to eat and enjoy time with the family with festivities from throughout the region over the next few weeks.

Here's a list of what you can expect.

June 25

Waterville

July 2

Toledo

Fremont

Wauseon

July 3

Sylvania

Maumee/Perrysburg

Bowling Green

Findlay

Oak Harbor 

Sandusky

July 4

Put-In-Bay

    

