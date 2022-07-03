Where you can watch fireworks in northwest Ohio

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on May 29, 2022.
Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner, but some northwest Ohio celebrations are getting a head start on the holiday.
Feast your eyes on firework displays, grab a bite to eat and enjoy time with the family with festivities from throughout the region over the next few weeks.
Here's a list of what you can expect.
June 25
Waterville
- 2022 Fireworks Show
- Fireworks starts at dusk.
- Location has not been posted yet.
July 2
Toledo
- 10 p.m. at Downtown Toledo, Promenade Park, and International Park
- Food trucks will be along Promenade park.
Fremont
Wauseon
- 10 p.m. at Biddle Park
- Food venders will be serving from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
July 3
Sylvania
- 10 p.m. at Centennial Terrace
- Fireworks can be viewed at Sylvania Pacesetter Park.
Maumee/Perrysburg
- Dusk at Maumee-Perrysburg Bridge
- Visible from both sides of Maumee River.
Bowling Green
- 9:45 p.m. at Wood County Fairgrounds
- The Bowling Green Community Band will be performing before the display.
Findlay
- 10 p.m. at Hancock County Fairgrounds
- Entertainment lineup will be announced soon.
Oak Harbor
Sandusky
- Light Up the Point
- Cedar Point’s Independence Day celebration
July 4
Put-In-Bay
- 10 p.m. at Peace Garden Lawn
- Fireworks can be seen from downtown.