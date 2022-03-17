Go 419 | Riverfront Candle Co.

Open since 2018, Riverfront Candle Co. offers a unique experience to customize your own scented candles.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't love a good scented candle.

Well, there's a business in Perrysburg where not only can you make your own candles, but you can also fully customize the scent.

Opened in 2018, the Riverfront Candle Co. offers an abundance of candle scents.

But not just already-scented candles. That part is up to you.

Once inside, you can go through and pick your three favorite scents from their seasonal selection of about 100 varieties.

"They're beautiful by themselves, we have folks come in all the time to purchase these candles. But, you can take up to 3 of these scents, blend them together, and come up with your own recipe. You pour it in, it sits for 90 minutes, you go off and have fun whether it's shopping or going to a restaurant and getting a drink, some appetizers, and then you can come back." said owner Julie Olzak

You can choose your final product container or can put your scent blend into room sprays, wax tarts or reed diffusers for as low as $25.

Julie had the business idea after a similar experience in Columbus, but they had to adjust their business model a bit after.

"We expanded our website, COVID changed us in that way. We then went to more reservations, and we've kept that because it worked and people seemed to like that," said Julie.

But walk-ins up to two people are still accepted as well.

And now, you can also buy bulk candles with your personalized scent wholesale for your own business or local fundraiser.

"Whether it's a bachelorette party, a date night, something along that line. We even have DORA in downtown Perrysburg, so you can go grab a drink, sit at the bar and have your wine or beer, blend and it's just an enjoyable time," said Julie.

"We find that people love finding experiences to do, so this is one of those experiences where you can come in, let your nose guide you. It's very nostalgic in some ways."

The Riverfront Candle Co. is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.