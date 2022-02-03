Local Roots | A great place to eat healthy food and be happy

The Perrysburg-based shop is taking part in restaurant week Toledo, and gives you the opportunity to eat great food and give back.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — You still have a few days left to support local businesses and give back to Toledo Leadership programs during Restaurant week. And Local Roots is one of the many participating local businesses.

Local Roots is based in Perrysburg and the owners are all about promoting happiness. Eating real food and eating lots of plants. Know what is going into your body and how it makes you feel.

Now through March 6 you can enjoy delicious local restaurants, just like Local Roots, and give back to the community.