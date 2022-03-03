The best watercolor art in Ohio on display in Findlay

The 44th annual Ohio Watercolor Society Juried Exhibition is on display through March at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

FINDLAY, Ohio — There's a traveling art exhibit in our region all month featuring some of the best painters in Ohio.

All artists are from or connected to Ohio. They use water soluble mediums like acrylic, casein and egg tempera.

"A lot of people think watercolors and think of those little things you did in school, all washed out," MCPA executive director Heather Clow said. "The detail they're able to get with the medium is just amazing. Just wandering around, looking at the portraits and they're not all landscapes. They're fascinating."

The exhibit has become part of the regular rotation in the Fisher/Wall Art Gallery. This is the sixth year that the MCPA has hosted the traveling watercolor exhibit.

And though it features work from some of the best artists in Ohio, visitors can view the art free of charge during the center's normal operating hours.

"I always say this is Findlay's space," Clow said. "Findlay and Hancock County built it, and you should be able to come through the doors and not have to pay."