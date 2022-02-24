Coastal Swing Golf & Bar offers an upscale atmosphere to scratch your winter golf itch

Coastal Swing opened a second location in Sandusky three months ago.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Have you ever wanted to work on your golf swing during the winter?

For golfers who want to hit the links, but don't want to travel out of state during the cold months, a local business has just the solution you need.

"Day of the week, time of day...you know if people find the time to go play golf, they're going to do it," said Dan Halley, owner of Coastal Swing Golf and Bar.

Which is why Halley opened Coastal Swing in 2019 on Catawba Island.

Despite the pandemic shutting things down for a few months, the combination of top-of-the-line Golfzon simulators with an upscale bar vibe was a huge success. Along with practicing their swings in the winter, these golfers also loved not needing to wait for a drink cart on the course.

"Being able to have a bar only a few steps away from where you're golfing and not having to wait on that is a massive, massive benefit for people," Halley said.

Halley partnered with a regular customer, Greg Kanis, and opened their second Coastal Swing location in Sandusky three months ago.

"Weather is a big player in that," Kanis said. "But golfers are golfers, and if they can squeeze in a round anywhere they can, they're gonna do it."

The Sandusky location is a bit larger with room for four Golfzon simulators.

The venue offers over 200 real world courses, mini games, auto tees, multiple surfaces to recreate sand traps and rough, and swing replays and statistics for golfers looking to improve their game in the offseason.

"If you hit a bad shot it tells you," said Dave Kessler, who enjoys using the simulator. "We wish it wasn't quite so accurate."

Dale Schnittker golfs at Coastal Swing two or three times a week.

"[It's realistic] especially if you hit it out of the rough or out of the sand or off the fairway mat, which is just like the fairway," he said.

Regardless of the number of players, each simulator bay costs $40 per hour. Walk-ins are welcome, but they ask you try to reserve your bay in advance.

Both locations also offer multiple fall and winter leagues as well.

"Just being able to maximize your time, you're not setting aside six hours to go play a full round, you're setting aside or three or four, or less," Halley said.

The Coastal Swing Golf & Bar in Sandusky is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.