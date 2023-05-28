Village of Elmore raises glass to new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

The Music By the Bridge festival also served as a fundraiser for Christy's Corner Cafe.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELMORE, Ohio — Elmore opened a new hotspot for entertainment with a concert Saturday.

The Music By the Bridge music festival was held along the Portage River in downtown Elmore at what is now the epicenter of the new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA.

Within the DORA's several-block radius, public alcohol consumption is legal as long as the container has a label provided by one of Elmore's approved local businesses. The DORA is only in effect between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The Music By the Bridge festival also served as a fundraiser for Christy's Corner Cafe. Christy's is a nonprofit coffee shop that employs people with special needs. All proceeds from Saturday's purchases of DORA labels went to Christy's.

Over a hundred people attended the riverside concert. Many eager revelers took advantage of the new law and drank out of DORA-labeled cups.

Various food trucks also lined the streets as music filled the air.

The concert was headlined by Wolf Creek Project. The band covers popular rock music and is comprised of Elmore natives, including drummer DeLee Beadle. Beadle says her band supports the new measure.

"We were very excited that Elmore was going to take this step," Beadle said. "We think it's a great step and it's going to bring the community together."

One of the establishments selling alcohol with DORA labels is Portage Inn. Co-owner DJ Greenhill says he sees DORA as an economic boon.

"It's great for local businesses, especially in a smaller community," Greenhill said. "Local traffic, it's always great, but this is a way to bring other people into our community and see the hidden gem that we have here in Elmore."

Ohio state Rep. Elgin Rogers Jr., D-Toledo, agrees that the DORA will serve the community and possibly make it a destination.

"The people are very nice, very compassionate and they are very fun-loving. So come one down and have a good time," Rogers said. "Once you get a taste of Elmore you may not want to go back home."

Elmore's new DORA is just one of the over 100 DORAs that have been established throughout Ohio since 2015.