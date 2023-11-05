GO 419: Visit Perrysburg Market Days

Formerly the Perrysburg Farmers Market, the summertime event will run in historic downtown Perrysburg every Thursday until Sept. 21.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A staple of Perrysburg for decades is back Thursday with a new name.

Tthe Perrysburg Farmer's Market is now The Visit Perrysburg Market Days.

The event began in 1999 with six vendors. Now in its 24th year, it runs from May to mid-September. It has grown to be a major draw into the Wood County community.

"It started in just one block, and now we're up to four blocks and we see people from not only all over the region, but we're tracking people from different parts of the country," Visit Perrysburg executive director Christine Best said. "Maybe they're not coming to town just for the market, but we get to see them here, which means that we're doing something right."

The market features 60 vendors, with things like local produce, plants, food trucks, baked goods, personal care items, snacks, textiles, art and plenty of kid- and family-friendly activities.

Starting in June, the "Lettuce Turnip the Beet" music series will offer live music acts through August.

"Doing some feature nights where we're going to have first responders night. We're going to have ProMedica here with their ambulance so people can tour that and explore," Best said. "So there's a lot of fun things to do and see, not just the merchants, but also food trucks as well and the DORA, and just a lot of fun people-watching here in Perrysburg."

It isn't just the vendors who benefit from Market Days; the established downtown local businesses also see additional foot traffic and exposure as well.

Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters began as a small vendor at the farmers market, and are now in their 6th year inside of their downtown Perrysburg location.

Maddie & Bella owner Rich Jambor says even if Market Days visitors don't stop in for a coffee, the event still helps bring in new customers.

"The events are fantastic," Jambor said. "Every time you can bring that many people here, no matter if they come inside or not, just seeing your store, seeing your sign and everything, it's going to be that exposure that we love as a business owner."

The connections between established businesses and market vendors have led to collaborations that benefit both businesses.

"We have a big focus on buying local products through that in our shops. So we might find someone that somehow is connected to a product that we need, and we discover them and bring their stuff into our store," said Jambor

The Visit Perrysburg Market Days will run every Thursday, rain or shine, from 4 to 8 p.m. through Sept. 21.

