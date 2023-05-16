'Stroll the Street' returning in Rossford with first-time DORA

From May 23 - Aug. 29, the city's downtown strip will feature live music, craft vendors, food trucks, face painting and more.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Downtown Rossford is expecting to come even more alive summer 2023 with the introduction of DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) during it's annual 'Stroll the Street' events.

Sip and walk along the streets of Rossford as you enjoy the sights and sounds around Edward Ford Memorial Park. From May 23 - Aug. 29, the city's downtown strip will feature live music, craft vendors, face painting for kids, even paint along sessions for adults.

Ten food trucks will line the street each week along with booths with fresh produce available from local farmers. Event goers can also purchase refreshments from many local businesses including Moe’s Place, Danny’s Café and Billy V’s.

On Tuesday, May 30, downtown merchants will join in on the 125th Anniversary of Rossford celebration. A free downtown trolley will take you to all participating merchants for special sales, activities and also a scavenger hunt for kids and adults. Participants will be able to check out historical building photos and circus performers from Birds Eye View Circus along the way.

Opportunities to win gas cards, food truck vouchers and much more are available to those who register a classic car for the the 'Cruise In' Super Cruise event, which will take place the third Tuesday of every month, June through August from 4 - 7 p.m.

Registered drivers will receive a $5 food coupon good at any food truck. Eight $25 gas cards will also be given away in a random drawing of registered car owners.

Stroll the Street will take place on Tuesdays from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. in downtown Rossford. For more details about the event, contact Beth Genson at bethgenson@visitrossfordohio.com or click here.