Matsu Ohio expanding operations at Williams County plant, adding 100 jobs

EDGERTON, Ohio — Automotive supplier Matsu Ohio is investing $4.5 million in machinery and equipment at its Edgerton plant to add 104 jobs to its Williams County operations.

The company is seeing increased business as customers are introducing new vehicles to the market. Matsu officials credit the company's history and experience for winning new contracts.

“Matsu Ohio is proud to be part of the Williams County community and is excited about the opportunity to grow our customer base, create jobs, and increase production volume at our Edgerton facility," said Robert Teixeira, director of U.S. operations.

JobsOhio worked with the Regional Growth Partnership and Williams County Economic Development Corporation in supporting the advancement of the project. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a job creation tax credit for the expansion.