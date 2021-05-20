Automation robots helping with growth in manufacturing industries, creating more skilled trades jobs

Manufacturing and skilled trades jobs are in high demand in northwest Ohio. But also in demand are robots to help with tasks that are difficult for humans.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Manufacturing and skilled trades jobs are in high demand in northwest Ohio.

But also in demand are robots to help with tasks that are difficult for humans.

A Perrysburg company's robots are being used to increase production and jobs in the area and across the nation.

"Every manufacturing company right now that's looking to grow is looking at how they can add automation into their business," RoBEX President Craig Francisco said.

Francisco says there is a nationwide manufacturing labor shortage.

They invited local and national partners to their automation and robotics facility to show how their robots can help with growth in manufacturing industries.

He says these robots specialize in the food, beverage, paper and plastics industry; specifically at the end of the manufacturing phase with packaging and moving

"We're able to come in an help automate repetitive and monotonous tasks that might be difficult for someone to do physically and hard to staff and keep staffed," Francisco said.

A decade ago, robots came in and were initially replacing jobs according to Francisco.

But, that's not really the case anymore.

"The robots aren't replacing jobs, they're actually increasing jobs by helping people learn how to run and manage the robotics," he said. "And then [companies are] taking these people who are doing these difficult tasks and allow them to use more of their intellectual qualities to do something else within the business".

He says their local partners are seeing growth and need employees to work alongside these robots.