Cedar Point going cashless for 2022: What you need to know if you don't have a credit card

Cash will no longer be accepted at Cedar Point and its various properties starting this year.

Cedar Point is making a big policy change that will impact all guests who visit the park during the 2022 season.

The Sandusky amusement park is going cashless, which means all transactions at Cedar Point and its various properties must be done using a credit or debit card. Apple Pay or Google Pay will also be accepted.

“The cashless transactions are safe, quick and will significantly improve the guest experience at dining, retail and point-of-sale spots throughout the park,” Cedar Point officials said Thursday.

But what about those who don’t have a credit or debit card? Here are all your cashless questions answered…

I DON’T HAVE A CREDIT / DEBIT CARD. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR ME?

For those who only carry cash, Cedar Point will have various “cash-to-card” kiosks throughout the park.

“There are no fees to convert your cash to a prepaid card and no fees to use the card in or outside the park,” Cedar Point explains on its site. “As long as the card is used regularly, no monthly fees will apply.”

IS THERE A FEE TO GET A PREPAID CARD IN THE PARK?

No. The prepaid cards are free.

CAN I USE THE PREPAID CARD OUTSIDE OF CEDAR POINT?

Yes. If you have a remaining balance after leaving the park, Cedar Point says the prepaid cards can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. After 92 consecutive days of no transaction activity, however, a $3.95 fee will be charged each month.

WHAT ARE THE PREPAID CARD LIMITS?

Cedar Point says you can load up to $500 on one card with the minimum amount required at $5. Note: The prepaid card is NOT reloadable.

WHY IS CEDAR POINT GOING CASHLESS?

“There are plenty of benefits, both for guests and our parks,” a Cedar Fair spokesperson told 3News last year. “Cashless transactions are faster, safer and more secure. Guests can spend less time in the check-out waiting on change and more time hitting up their favorite rides or other attractions.”

The spokesperson also said their parks also benefit from a cashless system.

“There’s no need to pay for armored cars to haul currency back and forth from the parks,” he continued. “No more time and labor spent counting cash. Those resources can be redirected toward guest-facing services or operations. And from a practical standpoint, it’s getting harder and harder to find coins.”

WHAT ABOUT KINGS ISLAND?

The Cincinnati-area park, which is also owned by Cedar Fair, began its cashless operation during the 2021 season. Other Cedar Fair parks that previously went cashless include Worlds of Fun, Valleyfair and Carowinds.