Kings Island will go 'Cashless' in mid-July

CINCINNATI — Kings Island has decided to go cashless for its customers beginning mid-July. This means no paper money and no coins will be accepted at the park.

At all Kings Island park locations, only credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay will be accepted.

According to the Kings Island website, going cashless makes payments "faster and always secure."

If you don't have a card, don't worry! The parks will have Cash-to-Card kiosks that can transfer cash to a card with no fees. According to Kings Island, these cards can be used anywhere, not just at the park.

There are multiple kiosk locations at Kings Island and Soak City Water Park including the Front Gate Main Entrance, Festhaus, Diamondback Trading Post, Coney Mall Arcade and Restrooms by Rendezvous Run.

You can go to the Kings Island website for more information on cashless payments.