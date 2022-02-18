Cedar Point: Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to remain closed for 2022 season

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The tallest and fastest roller coaster at Cedar Point – Top Thrill Dragster – will remain closed for the 2022 season, park officials confirmed to 3News on Friday.
A banner at the top of Top Thrill Dragster’s ride page on CedarPoint.com also declares the ride's 2022 closure.
Top Thrill Dragster was shuttered last August after an incident in which a bracket came off the ride and struck a 44-year-old woman in the back of the head.
A 620-page report released Friday by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, which oversees the state’s amusement parks, declared there was “insufficient evidence to find the action or inactions of Cedar Point violated any of the laws.” You can review that report HERE.
“Cedar Point has cooperated fully with ODA throughout its investigation into the incident and we will closely review the substance of ODA’s report," park officials said in a statement Friday.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with ourv3News to GO! newsletter
Top Thrill Dragster first opened at the Sandusky amusement park in 2003. Here’s how the ride is described on Cedar Point’s site:
Put the pedal to the metal because no speeding tickets are cited to Top Thrill Dragster. Three point eight….that’s 3.8… seconds. That is all it takes to go from a complete standstill to 120 miles per hour. You’ve never experienced speed like this. Even with a true drag strip “Christmas tree” light counting down the launch, you’ll never be ready for the pure adrenaline rush packed into a 17 second race. Riders are launched in the blink of an eye before sprinting straight up at a 90-degree incline. If you dare to open your eyes at the top you will see spectacular views only viewed by the bravest 420 feet in the air. But look quick, before you know it, you’re hurtling back to the ground in a 270- degree twist before crossing the finish line. We aren’t kidding when we say that this high-octane sprint to the checkered flag knows a thing or twenty about horsepower.
Cedar Point opens for the 2022 season on May 7.
MORE CEDAR POINT COVERAGE:
- Report: No laws broken in Cedar Point Top Thrill Dragster mishap that severely injured woman
- Cedar Point now hiring for 6,500 jobs ahead of 2022 season: Starting pay drops $5 an hour compared to last year
- Cedar Point completes removal of Wicked Twister roller coaster
- Cedar Point raises ticket prices to $85 at the gate for 2022 season
- Cedar Point going cashless in 2022 with all Cedar Fair parks