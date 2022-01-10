Cedar Point raises ticket prices to $85 at the gate for 2022 season

The new gate price marks a $10 increase compared to last year.

It’s going to cost you a bit more money to enter Cedar Point in the 2022 season if you purchase tickets at the gate.

The new gate price is listed at $85, which is a $10 increase from last year. Five years ago, ticket prices at the gate were $67.

Don't want to pay the increased cost? Cedar Point's Tony Clark says buying tickets in advance will save you some money.

“We encourage guests to always purchase tickets at cedarpoint.com in advance, where they will always get the best deal (and they’ll get through the gate faster when they arrive),” Clark tells 3News in an e-mail. “Our gate pricing can change frequently.”

Cedar Point is currently offering a pre-season ticket sale online for $45 (plus taxes and fees).

So what’s new at the park in 2022? First, the park is going cashless this year. Clark has also confirmed a new “culinary location” is currently under construction in place of the former Antique Cars ride in Frontier Town.

“Our entire team is working on menu, theming, name and more,” Clark previously said in a blog post. “All of that will be revealed in the coming months. The culinary experience at Cedar Point continues to get better each season, and this is another huge step in providing quality dining experiences for all tastes and preferences.