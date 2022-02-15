Cedar Point now hiring for 6,500 jobs ahead of 2022 season: Starting pay drops $5 an hour compared to last year

Cedar Point, which is going cashless this year, will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, May 7.

With their 2022 opening day less than three months away, Cedar Point is now hiring with 6,500 seasonal jobs available.

“Seasonal associates will earn $15 per hour for most non-tipped positions,” Cedar Point officials said in a press release Tuesday morning.

That pay marks a $5 dip from the $20 hourly rate Cedar Point offered to all employees last year amid staffing issues at the start of the 2021 season.

The job openings include all areas of park operations, which include:

Bartenders and servers (tipped positions)

Custodial

Food & beverage

Guest services and events

Hotel operations

Ride operations

Security

Skill trade maintenance

Cedar Point said they also plan to hire multiple full-time positions in management and operations roles throughout the park.

You can see a full listing of seasonal and full-time positions HERE. Applications can be submitted now as the park will continue hiring throughout the spring.

“Having grown up in the area and worked seasonally at Cedar Point, I know how amazing this place is for those looking for a rewarding summer job,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “On the surface, the benefits and wages are great; but on a deeper level, the connections with new friends from around the world, interactions with guests, experiences to last a lifetime and the park’s breathtaking setting make this the best place to work.”

Cedar Point lists the following perks for working at the park:

Flexible schedules

Discounts

Reward and recognition programs

Exclusive events

Free admission to any Cedar Fair park