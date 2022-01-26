Toledo women's basketball suffers first conference loss to Ohio

The Rockets eight-game winning streak came to an end, falling to the Bobcats 79-72.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo women's basketball team suffered their first Mid-American Conference loss, losing to Ohio 79-72 on Wednesday.

The Rockets were outscored 28-12 in the fourth quarter, scoring only two points in the final five minutes.

Cece Hooks, the MAC's all-time leading scorer, finished with a game-high 30 points for the Bobcats.

Toledo was led by Quinesha Lockett who scored a team-high 22 points. Jessica Cook added 19 and Sophia Wiard finished with 18 points.

Sammi Mikonowicz, Rossford grad, tied the school record for most rebounds in a game with 22.

The loss moves Toledo to 14-4 overall and 8-1 in the conference, still remaining in first place.

"It's really tough to lose but we just have to make the most out of it and come back from it harder than ever," said Lockett.

"I don't think very many teams are going to go through our league without losing a few," said head coach Tricia Cullop. "We lost one today. We just have to dust ourselves off, get back up and learn from it."