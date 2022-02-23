Toledo women's basketball clinches share of MAC title and No. 1 seed in tournament

"I hadn't brought it up until pregame today and I just said, 'Hey, we win today and we have at least a share,'" said head coach Tricia Cullop. "I loved their response. They go, 'We don't want a share, we want the whole thing.' I'm glad they answered that way. I don't want them to feel like we've accomplished something, we're done. I'm really proud of them for getting to this point, but we really want to win it outright."