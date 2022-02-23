Toledo women's basketball clinches share of MAC title and No. 1 seed in tournament

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich — Toledo women's basketball clinched a share of the Mid-American Conference regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming MAC tournament in their win over Central Michigan on Wednesday.
The Rockets beat the Chippewas 76-52 behind a balanced scoring effort to improve to 16-1 in the MAC and 22-4 overall on the season.
Sophia Wiard led the way with 14 points, eight assists and four rebounds. Jayda Jansen added 12 points off the bench. Sammi Mikonowicz and Quinesha Lockett each added 12 points for Toledo.
"I hadn't brought it up until pregame today and I just said, 'Hey, we win today and we have at least a share,'" said head coach Tricia Cullop. "I loved their response. They go, 'We don't want a share, we want the whole thing.' I'm glad they answered that way. I don't want them to feel like we've accomplished something, we're done. I'm really proud of them for getting to this point, but we really want to win it outright."
Toledo can clinch the MAC title outright with a win against Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Feb. 26.