Start boys basketball beats Scott for City League championship

Start used a big first half, building a 12-point lead at halftime to hang on against Scott, who made a push in the fourth quarter.

The Spartans captured their second title in a row and the fourth in the last five years.

"It's special. We've won it four out of the last five years. We haven't been predicted to win it three of those times, including this year," said Start head coach Matt Wortham. "They've been resilient, they stayed the course, even through a lot of frustrations and adversity. I'm glad we pulled it out."