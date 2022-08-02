Toledo men's basketball moves back into first place with win over Ohio

The Rockets beat the Bobcats 77-62 to improve to 11-2 in the MAC and move into sole possession of first place.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo men's basketball team moved back into sole possession of first place in the Mid-American Conference with a commanding 77-62 win over Ohio on Tuesday.

The Rockets were led by Seth Millner Jr. who finished with a game-high 18 points. JT Shumate added 17 and Ryan Rollins finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds and 8 assists.

Ohio's leading scorer Mark Sears was held to just 13 points on 5-19 shooting.

Toledo improves to 11-2 in the MAC and 19-5 overall.

OH MY GOD SETH MILLNER. THIS WAS ABSURD. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/I1yXYxETty — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 9, 2022

"We knew we had given one up so we can't lose two in a row," said Rollins. "It was just a must-win game."

"Just getting back to that number one spot. It just looks better," said Shumate. "We go in every day and we got the standings right there so I don't like seeing us at number two. I know nobody did so that's why it's big for us right now."

"Two good teams that played well tonight. I thought our defense was probably the difference," said Toledo head coach Tod Kowalczyk. "Thought we really defended from start to finish. We certainly didn't take care of the basketball like we wanted to, but overall just a great win."