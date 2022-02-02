Dallas Gant transferring to Toledo

The St. John's Jesuit grad and former four-star linebacker spent the last four years at Ohio State.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dallas Gant is coming home.

The former St. John’s Jesuit star who spent the last four years at Ohio State has signed and is transferring to the University of Toledo.

Gant was a four-star linebacker coming out of high school and was a top-175 player in the country according to 247Sports.

He played in three games for the Buckeyes in the 2021 season before making the decision to transfer from the program.

"I enjoyed all my time at Ohio State," said Gant. "I didn't feel like I was getting the playing time that I wanted. I decided to leave early so I could redshirt that year."

Once the recruiting process opened, Gant's previous relationship with Toledo head coach Jason Candle made the decision to join the hometown Rockets an easy one.

"I know Coach Candle from before and so he kind of knows that I'm not really much of a recruiting guy," said Gant. "He's just like, 'You know we're here man. If you want to come home, we'd love to have you.'"