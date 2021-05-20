Toledo softball's Denner named MAC player of the year

Denner started in all 53 games for the Rockets and had a .421 batting average, 13 home runs and 20 doubles, tying her for third-best in the country.

TOLEDO, Ohio — University of Toledo softball's Dayna Denner was named Mid-American Conference player of the year for the 2021 season.

Denner started in all 53 games for the Rockets and finished the season with a .421 batting average and 13 home runs. She also had 20 doubles on the year tying her for third-best nationally.

She ranked second in the MAC with a .550 on-base percentage and also had a .841 slugging percentage.

Denner becomes just the second Rocket ever to be named MAC softball player of the year, joining 1990 recipient Rhonda King.

"Dayna put in the work last summer and all spring and it paid off for her on the field," said Toledo softball head coach, Joe Abraham. "This is what happens when you take a great player and then she puts in all kinds of extra work on her own. She fully deserves this award."







