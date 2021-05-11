x
Toledo women's basketball adds transfer from Penn State

Nan Garcia transfers from Penn State and joins the other Big Ten transfer Hannah Noveroske who came over from Indiana.
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo women's basketball program announced on Tuesday the addition of Nan Garcia, a transfer from Penn State.

Garcia appeared in 13 games for the Nittany Lions, playing a season-high 20 minutes and scoring six points against No. 8 Maryland. 

She is a native of Puerto Rico and played for her home country in the summer of 2019 at the FIBA Centrobasket U17 Women's championships. 

She averaged a team-high 16.2 points per game and 10.2 rebounds per game and helped lead them to a second-place finish. 

Garcia will have four years of eligibility remaining as a Rocket.

"What I love about Nan the most is how hard she competes," Cullop said. "She can play inside or out and has range beyond the three-point arc. She works hard for rebounds and plays through contact. We recruited Nan out of high school and knew she was a great student with strong character that would fit perfectly into our Toledo family. We are happy that after a year playing in the Big Ten and with her Puerto Rican National team she is finally a Rocket."

Garcia joins Hannah Noveroske, a 6 foot 5 transfer from Indiana, also of the Big Ten conference.

    

