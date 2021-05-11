Toledo women's basketball adds transfer from Penn State

Garcia will have four years of eligibility remaining as a Rocket.



"What I love about Nan the most is how hard she competes," Cullop said. "She can play inside or out and has range beyond the three-point arc. She works hard for rebounds and plays through contact. We recruited Nan out of high school and knew she was a great student with strong character that would fit perfectly into our Toledo family. We are happy that after a year playing in the Big Ten and with her Puerto Rican National team she is finally a Rocket."