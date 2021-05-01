James Hudson, Central Catholic grad, gets the call from Browns in NFL Draft

"As soon as they told me they were going to pick me I told them 'You guys are getting the biggest steal of the draft,'" said the future Cleveland Browns OL.

CLEVELAND — With the 110th pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected offensive tackle and Central Catholic grad James Hudson.

Hudson switched from defensive end to offensive line when he transferred from the University of Michigan to Cincinnati.

He was anxiously awaiting to hear his name called and get that phone call from an organization and when that phone rang from Cleveland, the emotions set in.

"Just happy," said Hudson. "To be here around my family and just to hear everybody cheering for me, it was just a lot of emotions. I couldn't hold it in."

Hudson said as soon as the Browns called, his first reaction was towards his father.

"I instantly looked at my dad," said Hudson. "I grew up in a Cleveland Browns household. I'm pretty sure the day that he had me, he was thinking, 'I hope my son is a Cleveland Brown one day.' I'm just blessed and I'm very excited."

The future Brown felt he should have been picked higher in the draft, but nonetheless is excited about this opportunity.

"As soon as they told me they were going to pick me I told them 'You guys are getting the biggest steal of the draft,'" said Hudson. "I feel like I was supposed to go yesterday, but like I said, I'm grateful. It's something that I'm not going to forget. I'm going to definitely have that chip on my shoulder because I feel like I could have been picked higher. I'm blessed, I'm grateful and I'm more than excited to be with the Cleveland Browns organization."

