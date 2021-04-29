2021 NFL Draft | Lions select OL Penei Sewell, Browns take CB Greg Newsome

The first round of the NFL Draft had Detroit bolstering their offensive line with Oregon's Sewell. Meanwhile, the Browns go defense with Newsome from Northwestern.

CLEVELAND — As the first round of the NFL Draft comes to a close, it didn't come without some fireworks.

Quarterbacks were the first three picks off the board with Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars, Zach Wilson to the Jets, and Trey Lance to the 49ers.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was drafted by the Chicago Bears after they traded up to the 11th pick to select him.

The fifth quarterback to come off the board was Alabama quarterback Mac Jones who fell to the New England Patriots at pick 15.

As for the Lions, they used their first-round pick on offensive lineman Penei Sewell from the University of Oregon.

This was our reaction to getting our guy @peneisewell58 🤩



pic.twitter.com/lCApNCOj8j — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 30, 2021

Reminder, longtime quarterback Matt Stafford was traded to the Rams for Jared Goff in the offseason.

As for the Browns, they went the defensive route and selected cornerback Greg Newsome II from Northwestern.