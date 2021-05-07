Notre Dame Academy's VanSlooten transferring to IMG Academy

VanSlooten is ranked as the 16th best high school girls basketball player in the country for the class of 2022, according to ESPN.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Notre Dame Academy girls basketball player Grace VanSlooten is transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for her final year of high school.

VanSlooten has been a three-year starter for the Eagles and has made a name for herself on the hardwood in northwest Ohio, but she felt this was an opportunity she couldn't pass up.

She was named as D-I district player of the year twice, as well as being named D-I first-team all-state twice, as well.

"I just thought it was a great opportunity I couldn't pass up and it had nothing to do with Notre Dame," said VanSlooten. "I've loved coming here, but I'm looking to prepare for my next chapter and I think it was a really good opportunity."

Last season, VanSlooten eclipsed the 1000th point mark in her career and helped lead the Eagles to a trip down to Dayton for the state final four.

"Selfishly, I was like 'Man, I'd love to see her play one more year with us,'" said Notre Dame head coach Travis Galloway. "It was an opportunity that her and her family decided that was best for her and I think that's a parent's job to do. That's one of the reasons she came to Notre Dame to begin with because they thought Notre Dame was the best place for her at that time. I was in shock a little bit and still in shock a little bit now, but we're very excited for Grace and obviously, she's got a bright future ahead of her next year and beyond."