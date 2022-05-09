Toledo & Bowling Green football gear up for home games on Saturday

Rockets enter Week 2 following a shutout victory at home, while the Falcons aim to bounce back from a loss on the road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Week One of the college football season is in the books. Toledo and Bowling Green entering their second games on opposite ends of the record column.

On Thursday, the Rockets opened their 2022 campaign with a 37-0 victory over Long Island University at home. UT's offense got off to a slow start, but eventually began to pull away in the 2nd quarter. Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn looked solid, finishing 21-28, 216 yards & 2 TD through the air and adding 64 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Toledo's defense played lights out, led by Ohio State transfer Dallas Gant who ended up with 10 tackles and helped the Rockets pitch their first shutout since 2019.

Saturday, UMass will enter the Glass Bowl for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

On the other hand, Bowling Green returned home following a 45-17 loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

The Falcons led for most of the 1st half, jumpstarted by a blocked punt return TD by Whitmer grad Pasean Wimberly on the opening possession of the game.

Although BG's offense found the end zone in the 2nd quarter (22-yard TD pass from Matt McDonald to Christian Sims) to push their lead to 17-7, the unit struggled to put anything else together. Only 162 yards of total offense and 2 of 16 on 3rd down conversions is what they ended up with.

Despite the disappointing performance, the team told WTOL on Monday that they expect to provide Falcon fans with a great home opener on Saturday when they host Eastern Kentucky at 4 p.m.