BGSU football head coach Loeffler fires back at Vegas odds

TOLEDO, Ohio — Seven. That is the number of wins that BGSU football has had since head coach Scot Loeffler took over the program in 2019.

Last season was the most successful season during the Loeffler era, as the Falcons would finish 4-8, including a monumental upset over the BIG 10's Minnesota Golden Gophers.

However, as Loeffler enters year four of his tenure, the temperature on his seat is starting to rise, and many outlets, including Las Vegas, are not high on the Falcons.

Daniel Dobish of Vegas Insider predicts that the Falcons will succeed in covering the over on the 3.5 win betting line given out to the orange and brown. However, the low win line, along with other outside criticisms, has Loeffler and the Falcons ready to prove the doubters wrong.

"I look at Bowling Green, and I go 'what a great place,'" Loeffler said. "This place should never be where it's been."

Loeffler on July 19 tweeted out a photo of his team on the field at Doyt Perry Stadium with the caption, "3.5 wins by Vegas - lol - watch out -."

An uncharacteristic move by Loeffler, who is very selective online, he regrets the moment, but not the message.

"Normally I can control myself and normally Twitter doesn't bother me whatsoever," Loeffler said. "But, to be quite honest with you, I need to show as the leader of this football team that I am sick of it; we're sick of it. It's time to go out and get back to our great standards and expectations."