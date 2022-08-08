'I'm excited to win some games here' | Gant comfortable with hometown Rockets

St. John's grad Dallas Gant transferred to Toledo football after playing in 36 games for Ohio State.

TOLEDO, Ohio — St. John’s Jesuit grad Dallas Gant was part of some incredibly successful teams at Ohio State, but midway through last season, he needed a change.

He sat out the rest of the year with the Buckeyes and now is back in his hometown playing for the Toledo Rockets.

"I wanted to go to a place where I felt comfortable being and I felt like I didn't have to restart totally who I was and I was around familiar people and people that knew my ability, and cared really about my presence there and I wasn't just another number that was coming into their program." said Gant.

"Obviously, he's in a familiar territory here, this is home for him. He's a veteran player and he's very mature in his approach," said Toledo head coach Jason Candle. "He's a guy like Bryant Koback and Tycen Anderson and some of those guys we've had here in the past that are very comfortable in their surroundings which allows them to go out and focus on what needs to get done. He understands that that's a highly competitive room that he's in and he's got a lot of work in front of him."

Gant has played on the biggest stages of college football. He’s also seen what it takes to be part of a successful program. He’s hoping that will translate to winning here with the Rockets.

"I think I can bring that veteran edge to this team," said Gant. "Help some of the young guys on what to expect and help even some of the older guys with some of the stuff I've seen and some of the coaching I've seen."

Since coming to the University of Toledo, Gant has been all-in. He’s bought in and is ready to help this team win a MAC title.

"I'm excited to win some games here," said Gant. "Obviously our goal is the MAC Championship and it's going to take all of us to do that. I think that this team is committed and I think that we have the talent and the ability to do so. It's very exciting. I think all the guys are ready to go."