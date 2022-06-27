From the diamond to the gridiron: Perrysburg's Walendzak commits to Toledo for football

The three-star prospect from the class of 2023 will play running back for the Rockets.

TOLEDO, Ohio — At first, Perrysburg’s Connor Walendzak thought he was going to play baseball at Purdue for the Boilermakers.

After some thought, he had a change of heart, and sport.

Walendzak announced on Sunday that he is committing to the University of Toledo to play running back for the Rocket football team.

A three-star prospect for the Yellow Jackets, Walendzak says that Toledo felt like the right place for him to be.

“I really felt at home at Toledo,” Walendzak said. “The coaches made me feel very comfortable and made it feel like a family, so that decision didn’t feel rushed. I am really glad I did make this decision and I am really happy about it.”

Walendzak originally was recruited by Purdue to play baseball as a pitcher, but after a couple of years, he had a change of heart.

“I didn’t really have the chance to develop as a football player before I committed to play baseball at Purdue," Walendzak said. After spending the last couple years developing and learning the game, he added, "I think this decision has been coming on for a while now."

Even with his commitment to play Division I football, Walendzak is still staying sharp for this upcoming season.

“Coach Kohl, the running backs coach, says to keep working hard on agility and speed,” Walendzak said. “Keep working on my vision and developing myself as a football player and have a good football sense and IQ.”