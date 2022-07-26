MAC football preseason poll: Toledo picked second in MAC West, Bowling Green picked fifth in MAC East

Defending champion Northern Illinois was picked to win the west and Miami was picked to win the east.

CLEVELAND — With just over a month to go before college football begins, the Mid-American Conference preseason poll was released and the University of Toledo is one of the favorites to win the MAC.

The Rockets were picked to finish second in the West Division, receiving nine first-place votes.

Bowling Green was picked to finish fifth in the East Division and received one first place vote.

Defending champion Northern Illinois was picked to win the MAC West and Miami was picked to win the East Division.

Here's the full MAC preseason poll:

East Division (first place votes):

Miami (20) - 139 points Kent State (3) - 116 points Buffalo - 78 points Ohio - 72 points Bowling Green (1) - 71 points Akron - 28 points

West Division (first place votes)

Northern Illinois (11) - 122 points Toledo (9) - 120 points Central Michigan (4) - 112 points Western Michigan - 56 points Eastern Michigan - 52 points Ball State - 42 points

MAC football champion votes:

Northern Illinois (9), Toledo (6), Miami (5), Central Michigan (4)