Anthony Wayne's Andy Brungard to lead Team North in OHSFCA All-Star Game

The Generals leader will be making his second appearance at the event, but his first as a head coach. He served as an assistant coach for this game back in 2016.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The NFL Draft isn't the only big football event taking place this weekend. On Saturday, the nation's longest-running high school football all-star game will kick off in Massillon, Ohio, at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association will hold the annual North South Classic, featuring two games and dozens of the state's best players and coaches.

Anthony Wayne High School head coach Andy Brungard is among those chosen to participate, as he will lead Team North in the Division 1-3 contest. His selection comes after the Generals finished with a record of 10-2 in the fall.

"It's just very flattering to even be considered to coach some of these kids who are some of the most talented in the state," Brungard said. "Then, it's fun to follow their career and see where they end up. It's an awesome privilege to be able to do this."

Brungard will be making his second appearance at the event, but first as a head coach. He walked the sidelines as an assistant in 2016.

On top of putting the headset back on, Brungard will also reunite with a pair of Anthony Wayne stars. Running back Joe Caswell and defensive back England Allen, who are both seniors and earned 1st team All-NLL honors last season, will suit up for their coach one last time on Saturday.

"For these kids, it's their last hooray with high school football," Brungard said. "For one last time, to play in Paul Brown Stadium and go the Hall of Fame, it's just a tremendous experience for these kids as they transition to the next level."

In total, a dozen players and coaches from Northwest Ohio have been selected to compete in the North South Classic which is broken up between Divisions 1-3 and Divisions 4-7.

Below is a full list of local participants:

Team North (D1-3)

- Kaden Holmes, ATH (Fremont Ross)

- Joe Caswell, RB (Anthony Wayne)

- Bryson Hammer, WR (Fremont Ross)

- England Allen, DB (Anthony Wayne)

- Andy Brungard, Head Coach (Anthony Wayne)

- Chad Long, Assistant Coach (Fremont Ross)

Team North (D4-7)

- Alex Williams, QB (Rossford)

- Matthew Orr, RB (Liberty Center)

- Mason Oliver, RB (Elmwood)

- Mason Mossbarger, WR (Elmwood)

- Emilio Duran, K (Ottawa Hills)

- Casey Mohler, Assistant Coach (Liberty Center)

Team North will battle Team South in the high division game at 12 p.m. on Saturday. The low division game will kick off on Saturday at 4 p.m.