ALL ACCESS: WTOL 11 goes behind the scenes with Anthony Wayne football

The WTOL 11 sports team spent weeks with the Generals as they prepared for the upcoming season. This 35-minute video gives you an inside look at the program.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The WTOL 11 sports team spent the last month following the Anthony Wayne High School football team as it prepares for the new season.

Our cameras went in the film room, weight room, on the field and beyond to show everything that goes in to getting ready for a high school football season--but it’s not all football.

This all-access documentary, which is in the above video, will show the personal side of high school football as well. From personal struggle, to daily life working on a farm, we have all the angles covered.

"This year is going to go fast," Anthony Wayne head coach Andy Brungard said. "It feels like Joe (Caswell), England (Allen), Luke Wymer and all these kids have been here forever. But this is going to be our last time to enjoy our fall season together."

"This is going to be my last high school football career," senior running back Joe Caswell said. "No one can get it back. I'm really trying to embrace it, have fun with my friends and memorize this moment because it's going to be the last."

"It's undeniable, we have the talent, we're willing to put in the work, we got the grit, we listen, we get after it in practice," senior England Allen said. "There's really not much you can beat right there."

A note from our team:

“Our team knows how important high school football is to this community and we wanted to provide a behind-the-scenes look at one of the top programs in our area,” WTOL 11 Sports Director Jordan Strack said. “We are so thankful to the Anthony Wayne staff for being top notch professionals and opening their doors to our cameras.”

“This was a labor of love for our team,” WTOL 11 Sports Producer Troy Gingerich said. “We were able to show how the Generals get ready for the season and we also got to learn so much about who the players are away from the field. This was a special opportunity for all of us.”