Browns first preseason game won’t air on WTOL this week due to NFL TV rules

This decision was made at the NFL-level and we wish we could offer a better explanation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the Browns get set to open the preseason on Friday night, the NFL has decided that fans in our area won't get to watch the game on TV.

Unfortunately, because of antiquated NFL TV rules, the league has informed us that WTOL will not be able to carry this first preseason game against the Jaguars.

As a station, we wish we could give a better explanation, but we don't really have one. The NFL says because we are airing the Lions game on FOX 36, we can't air the Browns game on WTOL 11. Make sense? Doesn't for us either. WTOL exchanged emails with the league to try to work something out, but the league wouldn't make an exception.