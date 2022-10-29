Athlete of the Week: Joe Caswell, Anthony Wayne

On Senior Night, the school's all-time leading rusher matched his jersey number with six touchdowns to go along with 237 rushing yards.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Whether making history on the field or leaving a mark off of it, Anthony Wayne's Joe Caswell understands his position as a role model.

"I just want to set an example that I'm going to keep working, I'm going to keep fighting for every yard," the senior running back said. "I'm not going to give up and the rest of the team plays that same way. Seeing them keep fighting makes me want to fight even more."

A prime example of that came on Senior Night, when the school's all-time leading rusher matched his jersey number with six touchdowns to go along with 237 rushing yards.

"It's definitely a career-high for touchdowns," Caswell said. "My other career-high was 4 TD, so it's definitely a surprise for me too."

His head coach Andy Brungard added "One of those nights where you don't even want to take Joe out. For him to have five touchdowns in the first half, then add another one right out of the locker room, you're just filled with pride because you're really proud for that kid."

Caswell has been a fixture for the Generals success the last couple years. Which includes helping lead his team to a 9-1 mark this season, despite an abundance of injuries.

"At times, we didn't have an option to throw," Brungard said. "When you watch Joe get hit in the hole and he still runs for ten yards, that just sparks everyone else's effort to fight just like he does."

A young man who holds nearly every rushing record there is at Anthony Wayne, still remains the first to credit teammates. Knowing their work helped pave a path for his illustrious career.

"It's a great feeling, I know the guys up front are going to fight their butts off the whole game," Caswell said. "I know I can trust them to come out physical, have fun and make it memorable."

Brungard added "He doesn't want to quit, you almost have to tell him as a coach when it's time to stop. Just a kid with a ton of heart, you know he's going to bleed for this team."

A player who "Embodies who we are as program" is why Joe Caswell is WTOL 11 Sports' Athlete of the Week!

WEEK TEN 🏈 @NLL_Sports @BlueDevilsFB1 3

(14) @AWHSFootball 48

6:42 3RD Q



The super senior has now matched his jersey # with 6 TDs on the night! @JoeCaswell6 capping his final regular season game in style 🔥 #BigBoardFriday pic.twitter.com/yohXFZa8W0 — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) October 22, 2022