Women's soccer returns at Owens Community College for 2023 season

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — After a 7-year hiatus, the Owens Express athletic program at Owens Community College continues to grow with the return of soccer for the 2023 season.

In 2016, OCC made big moves against several of their athletic programs. Not only did they axe the women’s soccer program, they also did away with the men’s soccer and men’s golf programs to cut back on spending. The baseball and softball programs were also suspended that year.

“We brought back baseball and softball in 2019 before losing a year in 2020 due to COVID-19," said Shelley Whitaker, Owens Express athletic director. “We are now in a position to add another sport and women’s soccer is the ideal choice.”

The women’s soccer team originally debuted in 2009 as a club sport before moving up to a varsity season in 2011. The 2013 and 2014 teams advanced to back-to-back NJCAA national tournaments and achieved a No. 10 national ranking in the coaches’ poll.

In preparation for the upcoming season, OCC hired Zane Polack as the soccer team's head coach. Polack – Bowling Green native with experience at the youth, collegiate and professional levels – previously played for the Express men’s soccer team in 2007 and 2008 before transferring to play at Gannon University. He then played professionally for the Detroit Waza Flo in the Major Arena Soccer League from 2011 - 2015.

“Owens will provide an opportunity for local players to continue playing after high school and also provide a bridge for players who have aspirations to play at a four-year university,” said Polack. “I am honored to have the opportunity to empower players while they navigate their own career path. I want to restore the program to compete at a regional and national level.”

The college is actively recruiting to build up the roster. Tryouts for the new soccer team will be held on Friday, May 5 and 19 at 4 p.m. at the Express Soccer Field on the Toledo-area Campus.

