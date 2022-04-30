Toledo's Tycen Anderson selected by Bengals in NFL Draft

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo native Tycen Anderson is staying in Ohio after being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Draft.
The St. John's grad and safety at the University of Toledo was picked in the 5th round by the defending AFC Champions.
Anderson was the 166th pick overall in the draft. The Bengals traded up to pick him.
Anderson had a standout performance in the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine leading up to the draft.
Anderson was a three-year captain at the University of Toledo and is a very versatile player.