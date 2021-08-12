Toledo football's Anderson and Womack named to Senior Bowl watch list

The Senior Bowl serves as a preview of the NFL Draft, which will be played on Feb. 5 in Mobile, Alabama.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo football's Tycen Anderson, St. John's Jesuit grad, and Samuel Womack were named to the watch list for the 2022 Senior Bowl.

The senior defensive backs for the Rockets are now potential participants in the annual all-star game that will be played on Feb. 5 from Mobile, Alabama, and televised on the NFL Network.

Anderson earned second-team All-MAC honors for the 2020 season and is on the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which honors the nation's top defensive back.

Womack is also on the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award.

He has led the Mid-American Conference in pass breakups the past two seasons and finished second in the country in 2019 with 15 PBU's.

The Senior Bowl serves as a preview for the NFL Draft, showcasing a lot of top talent in college football.