Toledo native Tycen Anderson ready for NFL Draft

The former Rocket will spend draft night with family in his hometown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Like most kids, Tycen Anderson grew up with a dream of playing in the NFL.

Later this week, Anderson’s dream will come true during the NFL Draft.

“I’m just blessed to know that I’ve put in the work and did the right stuff going through the process,” Anderson said.

For Anderson, a Toledo native that attended St. John’s Jesuit, he’s put in all of the work he can and now he will spend this week trying to calm his nerves. He went through the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. During the drills at the combine, he turned some heads and had one of the most impressive workouts of any safety in the last 30-plus years.

He was a 3-year captain at the University of Toledo and is a very versatile player. On top of being a tenacious defender, he’s happy to help the team out in any way possible.

“You’ll get a guy who is the best special teams player in this draft,” Anderson said. “You can cut the tape and it will prove itself.”

He will spend the week of the draft at home with his family. Experts have Anderson projected to go late on day two or early on day three.

"My stomach is probably going to drop with every pick that comes across the screen," said Anderson. "I can't wait to see how my parents and my little sisters and my cousins react."

Anderson credits his dad's vision for getting him to where he is today.

"My dad prepared me for this when I was a little kid," Anderson said. "Just being right to people and being a leader and working hard and being respectful. If it wasn't for him, I probably wouldn't be who I am today."

The NFL Draft begins Thursday with round one. Friday features rounds two and three. The final four rounds will start on Saturday.