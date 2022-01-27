Eberflus, Whitmer grad, named Bears head coach

"We're so proud," said Pat Gucciardo Sr. who coached Eberflus at Whitmer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Whitmer High school graduate and University of Toledo hall of fame linebacker Matt Eberflus is the new head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Eberflus had been the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the last four seasons.

As a player at Whitmer, he played on both sides of the ball and helped lead the Panthers to the state semifinal game in 1987.

Eberflus then went on to the University of Toledo where he was a two-time All-MAC performer and was a team captain.

We have hired Colts DC Matt Eberflus as our head coach.



He was also an assistant coach at Toledo following his playing days from 1992 to 2000.

"We're so proud," said Pat Gucciardo Sr., who coached Eberflus at Whitmer. "We all should be very proud for the fact that Matt Eberflus is from Toledo, Ohio, born and raised. So, we'll all become Bears fans."