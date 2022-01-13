BGSU football hires Alex Bayer as special teams coordinator

Bayer was a tight end for the Falcons and spent last season as the special teams coach at Valparaiso.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University football has hired Alex Bayer as the team's special teams coordinator, head coach Scot Loeffler announced on Thursday.

Bayer played tight end for the Falcons under Dave Clawson and graduated in 2013. He also spent time in the NFL.

He broke through into coaching as an analyst under Clawson at Wake Forest and spent last season as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for Valparaiso.

“Alex is a great fit for our coaching staff,” said Loeffler. “In his young career, he has improved the production of his units as the special teams coordinator at Valparaiso during his only season. He shined as a special teams analyst at Wake Forest under Dave Clawson for two years and brings additional NFL player experience to our staff. A native of Ohio, I like his ability to be a dynamic recruiter for us. Also, as a Bowling Green alum, Alex will be a terrific ambassador for our program and University. I am excited for Alex to return home to BGSU.”

“My family and I are extremely excited to be joining Coach Loeffler’s staff at my alma mater of Bowling Green State University,” said Bayer. “We are looking forward to building lasting relationships within the athletic department, the University and in the community. This University and football program means more to me than words can describe. I’m ready to come in and get to work to bring us back to the championship level caliber this program has become accustomed to."