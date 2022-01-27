Clay grad Jordan Kovacs and Bengals preparing for AFC Championship

Kovacs, former Clay High School and Michigan standout, is a quality control coach for the Cincinnati Bengals.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are getting set for the AFC title game and Clay High School grad Jordan Kovacs has been playing a big part on that defensive coaching staff.

He's been Cincinnati's defensive quality control coach since 2019.

After his playing days at Michigan, Kovacs got a little taste of the NFL with the Dolphins, but then returned to Michigan to begin his coaching career.

Now he's breaking into the NFL coaching ranks and having the time of his life, and the Bengals are just one step away from the Super Bowl.

"I'm doing everything from helping script practice, doing all the diagrams, powerpoints, to on the field I'm an assistant with the linebackers and helping run the scout team," said Kovacs. "The NFL's funny because it's kind of a smaller group of coaches so it's all hands on deck. I'm learning a lot. This one especially has been a fun year so trying to keep it rolling."

